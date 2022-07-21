Adidas and Craig Green unveil new trainers

Adidas Originals and Craig Green have unveiled a new trainer that celebrates performance construction and the sportswear brand’s design heritage.

British designer Green has updated the Adidas’ 1988 Squash, a trainer built for swift and nimble movement, and reconsidered the shoe for the 21st century using a transparent mesh upper, exposing and celebrating the shoe’s integral layers.

The ‘CG Squash Polta AKH’ launching on July 27 highlights the internal construction of the shoe with a transparent upper and a cutaway outsole that shows the foam midsole. The design reveals the industrial colours that are usually left hidden and exposes them and keeps them in their raw form to offer a fresh take on the ghost layers that are a signature of Green’s work with Adidas Originals.

Image: Adidas

The transparent upper is printed with the Adidas 3-Stripes, creating different transparencies where it crosses with the internal construction, while the inner canvas that has been printed with the 1988 serial number of the original shoe design, ‘F.6314b Squash’ is also exposed.

Green has also created new laces for the style, combining three fine laces that are joined together at the tip, evoking the spirit of the 3-Stripes. Completing the new trainer is Craig Green and Adidas branding just below the heel collar and on the tongue, as well as the classic Adidas Trefoil badge on the side of the outsole.

The ‘CG Squash Polta AKH’ will drop on July 27 in the cream white/sesame/bold green colourway, through the Adidas Confirmed app and select retailers.

Image: Adidas