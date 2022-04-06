Adidas and Pharrell Williams launch Humanrace premium basics collection

Sportswear giant Adidas and musician Pharrell Williams are returning for a spring collaboration with a unisex Humanrace premium basics collection “built for everyday wear”.

The Humanrace collection is a range of colourful apparel that brings together “quality, vivid colour and a loose fit,” explains Adidas in the press release, with styles featuring an overstated ‘Humanrace’ print across the chest.

The genderless apparel comprises crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts, and shorts, crafted in 100 percent organic French terry cotton. The collection also utilises Adidas’ gender-neutral Unite Fit system to ensure inclusivity with sizes ranging from 3XS to 2XL.

The premium basics range launches globally on April 7 in an array of colours, including “bold gold,” “hazy emerald,” and “golden beige,” as well as brown, light grey, black and off-white.

The Adidas and Pharrell Williams Humanrace premium basics collection will be available through Adidas’ flagship stores, online and select retailers.

Image: Adidas by Lola + Pani

