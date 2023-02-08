Adidas announces brand partnership with Les Mills

Sportswear giant Adidas has announced a brand partnership with Les Mills to “shape a new age of omnifitness training,” which fuses heritage and innovation.

In a statement, Adidas said that the collaboration will “usher in a new age of fitness, combining innovative technologies with thrilling live fitness experiences” that will change the way its community experiences workouts, while also inspiring the next generation of training fans.

The collaboration will offer enhanced experiences both live and digitally, in addition to a new series of Gen-Z-focused programmes, added Adidas, while also connecting AdiClub and Les Mills to offer “immersive and personalized solutions” to more than 300 million AdiClub members.

The partnership aims to bolster Adidas’s training collections and its high-performance apparel, footwear and accessories will be worn by Les Mills instructors worldwide.

Image: Adidas

Aimee Arana, global general manager of sportswear and training at Adidas, said: “We’re very excited to partner with Les Mills, which is such an iconic brand in the health and fitness world. The partnership will enable us to embrace new technology that will combine the benefits of live training, with the capabilities of digital services for our AdiClub members, all supported by our latest innovations in training apparel, footwear and accessories.

“As part of this venture, we are excited to create new and unique workout experiences that tap into next-generation behaviours – supporting our mission to ensure everyone can benefit from the physical and mental well-being that training offers. We’re looking forward to accelerating the quality of live and in-home fitness and tailored regimes with Les Mills for our adidas community, no matter where they are based.”

Clive Ormerod, chief executive at Les Mills, added: “The brand partnership with Adidas will redefine fitness for the next generation of training fans, driven by our focus on innovation, connection, and motivation. We will elevate the training experience by combining the best of live and digital to meet people where, when, and how they want. By placing the community at the heart of all we do, we can inspire millions to be more active, and make good on our mission to create a fitter planet.”