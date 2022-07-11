Adidas announces launch date for second Liam Gallagher trainers

Adidas Spezial and Liam Gallagher will launch the new collaborative LG2 SPZL trainers on July 22, following the success of the original LG SPZL shoe launched in 2019.

The new trainers are a celebration of heritage and musical legacy, explains Adidas in the press release, and blend the “timeless elegance of classic archival styles with the artist’s inimitable perspective”.

The silhouette of the LG2 SPZL extends a nod to the original shoe by combining inspiration from archival Adidas squash and indoor models, while also exploring “shades of white” and contrasting materials. The shoes feature a chalk-white nylon upper sat atop a grey and white EVA die-cut midsole with a rubber outsole.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Spezial LG2 SPZL

The trainers also have several tonal details to give texture to the look, including light grey flocked stripes, an asymmetric suede overlay on the toe box with a matching suede overlay on the heel and an asymmetric rubber toe guard.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Spezial LG2 SPZL

In addition, Adidas Originals’ classic Bluebird Pantone also makes a return on the tongue along with an ‘endorsed by Liam Gallagher’ portrait graphic and an Adidas Spezial Mod Trefoil logo printed on the right heel.

Each pair also comes with custom packaging featuring a box sticker referencing the original 2019 LG SPZL release that pays homage to vintage Adidas boxes and an ‘endorsed by Liam Gallagher’ hangtag.

The Adidas Spezial LG2 SPZL trainers will drop on July 22 and be available from Confirmed and other select retailers.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Spezial LG2 SPZL

Image: Adidas; Adidas Spezial LG2 SPZL