Adidas celebrates German innovation with Rimowa

Adidas Originals is teaming up with luxury luggage brand Rimowa on a special-edition collaboration that celebrates German innovation.

The two German brands have created a two-piece cross-category collection featuring Rimowa’s first-ever aluminium backpack and the utilitarian-designed Adidas NMD_S1 sneakers aimed at “urban explorers seeking to meaningfully reconnect with natural landscapes”.

Image: Rimowa x Adidas

The inaugural collection, made exclusively in Germany, includes a backpack made from Rimowa’s signature grooved aluminium that features padded utility shoulder straps and a 16-inch laptop pocket inscribed with both brands’ logos. The piece also features foam ridges inspired by Adidas Boost foam overlaying the backpack’s grooved surface, a detachable gusset with two deep zipped pockets, and elasticated webbing running through its middle to secure the backpack onto the suitcase’s telescopic tubes.

While the Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 iteration features the futuristic sneaker’s signature Primeknit uppers in a titanium-inspired colourway, with the flexible Adidas Boost midsole in a light, almost translucent base colour. On the shoe’s midsole, wearers will find the coordinates of the brands’ respective headquarters in Germany and a ‘Made in Germany’ imprint.

Image: Rimowa x Adidas

The Rimowa x Adidas collection drops on November 17, with the sneakers priced at 250 euros and available via the Adidas website and app, as well as selected Rimowa stores and online. The backpack, priced at 1,500 euros, will be available in "limited quantities" via flagship Rimowa and Adidas stores worldwide and online at each brand’s website.

Image: Rimowa x Adidas