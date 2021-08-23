Adidas’ digital festival ‘Members Week’ returns

Adidas has announced that its digital festival ‘Members Week’ is returning from August 23 to 29, offering members the very best of Adidas from exclusive product drops to athlete and artist appearances.

The week-long event via Adidas’ Confirmed app will feature 81 Golden Tickets, described by the sportswear brand as the “ultimate reward for sneakerheads” that will be raffled to members offering a guaranteed win on the hype product drop of their choice during the festival.

This season’s Members Week will feature exclusive product drops from Jeremy Scott, Kerwin Frost and Pharrell Williams, as well as prizes such as a signed pair of Leo Messi’s limited-edition boots, a private online workout with Thiago Alcatara, a Terrex hiking weekend and outfit and an exclusive Adidas x Ivy Park giveaway.

There are also several exclusive product launches including the Future Icons Triple Black Range, a selection of the latest adizero running shoes, and the Lego Baumhaus collection.

While athletes such as Juju Smith-Schuster and Gina Lückenkemper will introduce the Workout Your Way Challenge, an active challenge available via the Adidas Running app and Adidas Training app that offers participants the chance to win Adidas headphones.

Stephen Dowling, senior vice president of digital growth at Adidas, said in a statement: “The Members Week concept reflects on current circumstances that have shaken us all and answers with an echo of adidas’ point of view that ‘impossible is nothing’. We want to inspire our members by showing how a year of change has put new possibilities within reach, and reward them for their loyalty.”