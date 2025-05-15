Adidas halts sourcing Kangaroo skins for its athletic footwear

German sportswear giant Adidas has announced that it has stopped sourcing kangaroo skins for its athletic footwear and will not purchase any skins from the marsupials in the future.

The announcement, made by Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, comes after an in-person appeal from Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, who presented his case at the sportswear retailer's annual general meeting on May 15.

The decision comes nearly a year after Gulden acknowledged that the kangaroo skin trade is "terrible" and hinted the sportswear retailer may stop sourcing the leather at its last annual general meeting in May 2024.

Adidas now joins other brands such as Puma, Nike, Sokito, and New Balance in halting the sourcing of kangaroo skins.

"The mass killing of kangaroos has been driven by exports mainly for kangaroo skins," said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action, in a statement. "With Adidas exiting the trade, we have shut down sourcing of skins by the world's top five athletic shoe brands."

"Adidas has been the most important supporter of the Australian kangaroo kill for years. Its exit from this trade is thrilling news. We now will redouble our efforts to secure similar pledges from Japanese companies Asics and Mizuno end this trade once and for all."

Following the launch of the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes campaign in 2020, the Center for a Humane Economy has driven global awareness through investigations, protests, legal action, and coalition-building. According to the organization, over a million kangaroos are killed at night in Australia each year, leaving countless joeys orphaned, injured, or dead.

"Adidas' decision marks a historic milestone in animal protection and corporate responsibility," said Jennifer Skiff, director of international programs for the Center for a Humane Economy, in a statement. "This sends a clear message: compassion is not a compromise. Cruelty has no place in commerce."

"Adidas' decision is a monumental step toward dismantling the commercial kangaroo industry that has decimated Australia's iconic wildlife for decades," said Louise Ward, International Kangaroo Protection Alliance (IKPA). "This victory proves what's possible when international advocacy unites with grassroots activism."