Adidas is replenishing its lightest (and priciest) running shoe ever created

In September Adidas unveiled its Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1, a sneaker weighing just 138 grams, marking it the company’s lightest and most innovative racing shoe to date. For all its lightness, a price of 500 USD matched its unique proposition.

December 15th will mark the second release date of the shoe, where its revolutionary lightness opens avenues for enhanced speed. This road-racer boasts a 40 percent reduction in weight compared to any other racing supershoe previously crafted by the brand. Embodying the ethos of "Impossible is Nothing," this industry-defining shoe, lighter yet technologically advanced, is designed to enhance running economy and deliver superior energy return for athletes.

“The Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 represents our own narrative of overcoming challenges. We set a formidable objective: to craft a racing shoe embedded with the technology cherished by ambitious runners in the Adizero franchise, all while achieving a weight unprecedented in Adidas history,” said Patrick Nava, VP Product, Running & Credibility Sports at Adidas.

To explain the science, lighter sneakers mean less mass to lift with each stride. This reduction in weight allows for quicker and more efficient movement, especially during activities that involve repetitive motions, such as running. It also requires less energy expenditure to lift and propel forward. Athletes can conserve energy over the course of a race or workout, enabling them to maintain a faster pace for a more extended period.