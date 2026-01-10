Adidas launches a new digital platform with Offspring

Sportswear brand Adidas is collaborating with Offspring to launch a new digital platform called ‘House of ZX,’ which will be a hub for sneakerheads to celebrate its Adidas ZX franchise.

The ‘House of ZX’ platform will spotlight the history and future of the Adidas ZX range and Offspring community content, while also sharing exclusive information on upcoming 2026 releases and in-store Offspring activations.

At the heart of the platform will be the ‘ZX Archive,’ which will provide the backstory of the most important and iconic releases throughout the Adidas ZX franchise’s history, from the first ZX500 in 1984 to iconic collabs with the likes of Atmos, Bodega, and Sean Wotherspoon.

This will sit alongside the ‘Offcuts’ media section publishing deep-dive content from Adidas x Offspring, as well as individual Offspring community members, covering upcoming launches, Offspring exclusives, and ZX archive content.

Adidas ZX sneakers at Offspring Credits: Offspring

Aman Tak, senior manager - buying, marketing and footwear design at Offspring, said in a statement: “Offspring will become the physical and digital home for ZX. House of ZX is curated by sneakerheads for sneakerheads.

Getting the Offspring community involved with a project like this is exactly what ZX is all about. They’re already the first to cast their eye over every new release, so to get them involved in curating a home for ZX made perfect sense.”

The Adidas ZX series is a key part of Adidas’ running history, when the sportswear brand introduced Soft Cell and Torsion technology, creating pioneering running silhouettes in the mid-to-late 1980s. While Adidas ZX performance technology was overtaken, its cultural weight has continued to achieve a ‘grail’-like status.

The first release of 2026 sees the Adidas ZX 8000 MIG ‘Made in Germany’ drop in two colourways from January 10.

The platform can be accessed at Offspringhouseofzx.com.