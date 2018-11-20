Adidas Originals collaborates with Olivia Oblanc

Following the successful Adidas Originals by Daniëlle Cathari collaboration, which launched earlier this year, the sportswear brand has tapped another emerging designer to reimagine its iconic three stripes, New York-based designer, Olivia Oblanc.

Parsons School of Design graduate and one of fashion’s rising stars, Oblanc has designed a 15-piece gender-fluid collection that reimagines Adidas Originals’ sportswear heritage, which the sportswear giant states “defies traditional design conventions” and offers a new perception of femininity.

Taking inspiration from utility focused garments, Oblanc’s debut collaborative collection showcases functionally focused gender-fluid silhouettes across a range of hoodies, track tops, cargo pants, and jackets, in a bold colour palette of blue, red, and yellow.

The collection stays true to Adidas’ sportswear identity whilst also combining with Oblanc’s utility focused design ethos, and her aesthetic of upcycling and reworking garments, as select pieces from the collaboration feature Parlay’s recycled fabrics.

To launch the collection, Oblanc worked with Adidas brand ambassador Kendall Jenner to creative direct the campaign, which features three films created by young filmmakers, Leonn Ward, Stephen Isaac-Wilson and Ronan McKenzie, who showcase the collection around the concepts of music, fashion and beauty.

Adidas Originals by Olivia Oblanc is available globally through adidas.com, as well as at select Adidas Originals flagships, and select retailers including Barney’s, Dover Street Market, Naked, Nordstrom, Pam Pam, and Selfridges.

Images: courtesy of Adidas Originals