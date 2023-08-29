Adidas Originals launches first-ever US college sneaker collection

Adidas Originals has unveiled its first-ever footwear collection customised for five National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) partner colleges in the US to tie in with the start of the college American football season.

The Adidas Originals ‘Rivalry’ collection features officially licensed colourways for five NCAA schools, Grambling State University, University of Miami, University of Nebraska, Texas A&M and the University of Washington so that students and fans can represent their college colours.

Adidas adds that additional collections are slated to drop later this season in more college and university colours. The collection offers the Rivalry shoe, originally rooted in basketball, which features a retro 1980s look with a sleek silhouette in the black, green, red, maroon and purple colours of the initial five colleges.

Adidas Originals ‘Rivalry’ collection Credits: Adidas

Peter Gellert, director of Adidas Originals basketball footwear, said in a statement: “Adidas is at the forefront of this growing crossover between the worlds of style and sports, and this collection marks our style culture being tailored and amplified across universities.

“It's an exciting moment for fans, and there’s no better time or place to bring it to life than the start of the college sports season.”

The new Adidas Rivalry colourways will be available from September 1 for 110 US dollars on the Adidas website and app.

