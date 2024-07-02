Adidas reimagines its Stan Smith sneaker for cycling

German sports giant Adidas has unveiled a cycling-specific reimagination of its most iconic tennis shoe, the Stan Smith.

The all-new ‘VeloStan Smith’ has been adapted for cycling adventures in the city and features a two-bolt SPD-cleat for clipless pedals and a nylon sole plate to provide stiffness on the bike and versatile comfort when walking.

The discreet two-bolt system is inset into the midsole so that avid cyclists and commuters can switch on and off the bike while wearing the same footwear, while the rigid nylon plate, embedded into a synthetic sole provides stiffness for efficiency of cycling movements while retaining flexibility and comfort for walking.

Adidas ‘VeloStan Smith’ cycling sneakers Credits: Adidas

The ‘VeloStan Smith’ upper uses a soft, full-grain leather for durability across all-season use, while the iconic green foam heel and perforated three stripes bring through the signature accents of the original silhouette.

In honour of this special edition, the tongue has also been embossed with a golden portrait of Stan Smith and his racing bike, found only on the ‘VeloStan Smith’.

Kerryn Foster, head of specialist sports at Adidas, said in a statement: “It’s been very special to collaborate with Stan on this project alongside our Originals team. For over five decades, the Stan Smith has reimagined what a sport shoe can be, becoming as much of an icon in fashion and wider culture, as it was originally on the court.

“We know that cyclists need flexibility when in urban environments, so this latest cycling-specific iteration was designed with this front of mind - a unique shoe crafted to help riders discover their local landscape in stand-out style.”

Adidas ‘VeloStan Smith’ cycling sneakers Credits: Adidas

Stan Smith, who first collaborated with Adidas in 1978, added: “The Stan Smith sneaker journey started in 1978, and it has been a joy to watch Adidas evolve and reimagine it ever since, with this latest version imagined especially for cyclists - being no different.

“As someone who loves the adventure cycling offers – it's exciting to see how these small but mighty additions can continue the silhouette's sporting legacy. By bringing Stan Smith to cycling, I hope it encourages more people to discover new communities and find freedom through the bicycle."

‘VeloStan Smith’ joins ‘Velosamba’ as the latest Originals sneaker to be redefined for the Adidas Cycling range and is available for 120 pounds / 140 euros / 160 US dollars in the classic white and green colourway, from select retail stores and at adidas.com/cycling.

Adidas ‘VeloStan Smith’ cycling sneakers Credits: Adidas