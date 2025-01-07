Adidas replaces Puma as clothing partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1

German sports giant Adidas will become a sponsor and clothing partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1. The sponsorship deal is reportedly worth at least 30 million dollars, according to RacingNews365.

Rumours that Adidas would replace Puma as the clothing partner of the Mercedes Formula 1 team began circulating this summer. The car brand confirmed the news in a press release today.

From 2025, Adidas will develop a complete range of clothing, footwear and accessories for the entire team, including drivers, mechanics and engineers. The partnership will focus not only on performance but also on style, with innovations specifically tailored to the needs of each team role, from drivers to the technicians in the pit lane.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, commented enthusiastically on the partnership: "We are very happy to return to the world of motorsport. Formula 1 is experiencing tremendous growth and is now an important sport, both for fans and for street culture. We are proud to support the iconic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and work together to push boundaries, both on and off the track."

Toto Wolff, co-owner, CEO and team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, also expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Adidas is a brand that shares our passion for high performance and sophisticated style. This partnership not only redefines the future of teamwear, but also renews the fanwear range. We look forward to competing for world championships together with Adidas.”

In addition to creating teamwear, the partnership will include limited-edition launches of lifestyle products, with which both Formula 1 and adidas hope to appeal to a new generation of fans. The clothing line will be revealed soon and will be available via Adidas and Mercedes AMG-F1 e-commerce sites, and through selected wholesale channels.