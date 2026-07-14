Adidas times Bad Bunny sneaker launch to World Cup final

Adidas Originals and Bad Bunny are marking the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a new sneaker that draws on one of the brand's most storied football silhouettes. The Adidas Originals Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint reworks the F50 line, tracing back to the 2004 "Spider" cleat, into a low-profile lifestyle shoe built for the street rather than the pitch.

The design takes its name and concept from Puerto Rico's wolf spider, an animal known on the island for its speed, echoing Bad Bunny's own roots. The shoe uses a flexible "Araña" cage structure alongside a deconstructed mesh built to hold up in tropical heat, with colorways in Clear Blue, Clear Sky and Light Purple that nod to the original 2004 "Ocean" edition. The release leans into the idea that football's cultural reach now extends well past stadiums and into everyday style, a theme the brand and Bad Bunny have built on together over several collaborations.

Bad Bunny's relationship with Adidas Originals officially began in 2021, with the Forum buckle low "The First Café" launch, before which he had previewed an early adidas Forum design in his November 2020 music video for "Yo Visto Así." Since then, the partnership has expanded to include more than 18 sneaker releases across silhouettes such as the Campus, Gazelle, Response CL and Ballerina, along with a signature cleat collaboration with Lionel Messi and, in 2025, a crossover into Formula 1 through the Adiracer GT with Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

In July 2026, Adidas marked five years of the collaboration with a cultural takeover in Puerto Rico, including an archive exhibition at the Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico featuring 150 products, more than 115 of them previously unseen. The F50 Ghost Sprint extends that now half-decade-long run, applying the same Puerto Rico-rooted design language the partnership has built its identity around to a football-heritage silhouette for the first time.

The Adidas Originals Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint in Blue arrives Saturday priced at $160. The launch lands just before the World Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Credits: Adidas

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Credits: Adidas

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Credits: Adidas

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Credits: Adidas