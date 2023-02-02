Adidas unveils first new label in five decades

German sportswear giant Adidas is launching its first new label in fifty years, born from “sport worn for style” aimed at Gen Z consumers and has signed up actress Jenna Ortega as its new brand ambassador.

The new label, called ‘Adidas Sportswear,’ centres around “everyday moments and occasions” and has been designed to complement the brand’s Performance and Originals labels to “level up the wearer’s everyday look” using the latest performance technology used for its athletes for decades.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear, fronted by actress Jenna Ortega

Adidas Sportswear will launch worldwide on February 9 in stores and online, with early access via the sportswear brand’s app from February 2, featuring sport-inspired pieces built with comfort at its core.

The DNA of the line is described as “sporty in essence” and has been curated to target fashion-forward Gen Z consumers “as they tackle the sport of life,” utilising its performance technologies through simple cutlines, colourways and stripped-back design details.

The debut spring/summer 2023 collection will offer a “uniform for kicking back with friends,” adds Adidas, combining fashion and sportswear with styles such as tracksuits, football shirts, dresses, and lightweight jackets. The collection also features new sneaker models, with the debut Avryn drop available in two colourways, fusing Boost and Bounce technology, and made in part with recycled materials.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear, fronted by actress Jenna Ortega

Adidas taps actress Jenna Ortega as brand ambassador for Adidas Sportswear

To front the Gen Z-inspired line, Adidas has tapped actor and star of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ series Jenna Ortega as its new brand ambassador. Adidas states that Ortega is a “true reflection and champion of individualism and versatility,” and perfectly aligns with what Adidas Sportswear has been designed to embody.

Alongside Ortega, the Adidas Sportswear launch campaign will feature other Adidas partners including South Korean football star Son Heung-min, basketball player Trae Young, footballer Mary Fowler and gamer Carolina Voltan.

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear

Commenting on the new label, Jasmin Bynoe, senior designer of Adidas Sportswear at Adidas, said in a statement: “Expertly blending sport silhouettes with fresh detailing, Adidas Sportswear brings together Adidas’ latest performance technologies and comfort-first looks to elevate the wearers’ everyday style.

“We are so excited that Jenna has joined the Adidas family and will be fronting the label, as the new line is a true celebration of self-expression and individualism – aligning perfectly with all that she stands for.

"Offering a range of pieces that can be used as a blank canvas for each wearer to pair and style as they see fit, we paid close attention to incorporating specific cutlines, colourways and stripped back design details, so that the collection works no matter what the wearer’s day looks like.”

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear, fronted by actress Jenna Ortega

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear

Image: Adidas; Adidas Sportswear