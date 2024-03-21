Aéropostale unveils debut collection with Global Citizen

Fashion retailer Aéropostale has unveiled an eco-conscious collection with international advocacy organisation Global Citizen that encourages consumers to take action and drive change.

The debut 15-piece capsule collection of “trendy and gender-neutral” pieces centres around youth empowerment and includes graphic T-shirts and hoodies designed to engage with today’s socially conscious youth.

Each piece includes a QR code that directs consumers to the Take Action platform, which encourages them to take action, whether it be pledging to shape a better world or calling on leaders to pay more attention to the voices of young people.

Aéropostale x Take Action capsule collection with Global Citizen Credits: Aéropostale

Michael DeLellis, executive vice president and head of marketing for Aeropostale, Lucky Brand and Nautica at SPARC Group, said in a statement: “At Aéropostale, we believe in the power of the younger generation to drive change.

“We have seen the positive impact of our partnership with Global Citizen through register roundups at our retail locations since last year. This collection further represents fashion’s ability to mobilize movements; it's a call to action for young individuals to stand up, speak out and make a difference in the world.”

Aéropostale x Take Action capsule collection with Global Citizen Credits: Aéropostale

Prisca Sanchez, vice president of global marketing at Global Citizen, added: “Together with Aéropostale, we want to empower the next generation to unlock their influence through action-taking. Gen Z is a transformative force that can reshape our world – whether that be protecting the planet, advocating for justice and equity, or fighting to end extreme poverty, the power to change the world is right at their fingertips.”

The Aéropostale x Take Action apparel collection is available to purchase both in stores and online.

This is the second Take Action collaboration as a part of Global Citizen’s four-year partnership with Authentic Brands Group, which owns Aéropostale. It follows Reebok's co-branded capsule launched last year.