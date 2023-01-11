Aerosoles expands into kids’ footwear

Footwear brand Aerosoles, known for its comfort and innovative technology, is expanding into kids’ footwear.

The brand, which was acquired by American Exchange Group in June 2022, said it is looking to expand beyond its women's footwear, as part of its strategy to establish itself as a global lifestyle brand.

The Aerosoles' kids footwear collection has been designed with “mommy and me” in mind, added the brand in the press release, as many styles are mini-me inspired versions from its successful women's line.

Image: Aerosoles/American Exchange Group; Aerosoles Kids

The collection includes casual and on-trend styles, such as mini lug sole combat boots and booties, winter boots with real shearling and sneakers, as well as more formal styles like the brand's signature ballet flats, MaryJane's and mini heels.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive of American Exchange Group, said: "Expanding into kids’ footwear is very exciting for us as we are completely focused on establishing ourselves as the leading global lifestyle brand.

“We are committed to rolling out new and superior products that appeal to a wide and diversified audience so that consumers of all ages and genders can experience the comfort and style that the brand is known for. This is just the first of many new announcements that we will be making in the coming months.”

The debut range will launch this month on Aerosoles.com, with major department and speciality stores to follow. The footwear styles will be available in sizes ranging from toddler size 11 to kids size 4, with retail prices from 49 to 79 US dollars.