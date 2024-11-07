Aesthetics, sustainability and functionality: The keys to success in swimwear fashion

"I’ve been in this business for many years, and I can tell you that if you manage a loss of -6 percent this year, you’re doing incredibly well. The average industry loss is between -25 and -30 percent." With this bold statement, Dutch trend forecaster David Shah opened his seminar on trends set to impact the textile sector —especially in swimwear, lingerie, and activewear— at the Mare di Moda fair, held from November 5 to 7 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

These words set the tone for a talk about the challenges —and opportunities— of navigating a constantly changing market. Shah emphasised that adaptability and resilience are essential for businesses, which must strike a delicate balance between technological innovation and respect for tradition and culture. It’s no longer enough to merely follow aesthetic trends; the textile sector is undergoing a transformation, requiring a genuine commitment to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The seminar continued by addressing key questions for textile professionals: what are consumers looking for? What strategies will best position spring/summer 2026 collections to meet emerging consumer demands?

Creative resilience in adversity

In a context of economic uncertainty and constant challenges, swimwear must respond with colourful designs, structure, and dynamism, serving as a manifesto of resilience against adversity.

For the SS26 season, classic stripe patterns in bold combinations and colour blocking are standout trends, offering an effortless elegance.

Duran Lantink SS24. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Louis Vuitton SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Design by Palmas for Spring/Summer 2025. Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

Modern consumer’s expectations

Today’s consumer is very demanding. They seek an emotional connection with the garments they purchase, expecting durability. In this context, integrating sustainable materials and advanced technologies in design becomes essential for brands aiming to capture attention.

Biopolymers Biopolymers are natural-origin polymers produced from renewable resources like plants, bacteria, algae, or organic waste. Unlike conventional plastics derived from petroleum, these materials can be biodegradable or compostable, meaning they break down naturally under certain conditions, reducing plastic waste accumulation in the environment.

and recycled fibres are some of the textiles that have gained popularity during the last seasons, representing an opportunity to create versatile, long-lasting pieces without compromising on style or functionality.

The Lycra Company has introduced Lycra made from corn, a project aiming to gradually reduce the industry’s reliance on petroleum. Credits: The Lycra Company.

Additionally, garments like swimwear and lingerie are no longer limited to their traditional uses; they’re evolving to become staples in everyday fashion. Shah suggested, for instance, that swimwear could be worn both at the beach and at a festival, or paired with an oversized blazer as an outfit for a night out.

Stella Mccartney SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Sinesia Carol SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Embracing nature

As consumers seek a more authentic connection with their environment, textures inspired by natural elements like tree bark, eroded surfaces, or the movement of water are gaining prominence. This approach allows brands to offer an unpolished, organic aesthetic that connects people with the beauty of “imperfection.”

Shah points out that colour techniques play a vital role in this aesthetic, with tones that mirror nature’s own palette. Emphasis is placed on natural dyes sourced from algae and plants, moving away from synthetic and industrial dyeing methods.

Sigal SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

David Shah during the trends seminar. Credits: Alicia Reyes Sarmiento // FashionUnited

The goal is to capture the essence of nature by evoking textures inspired by elements like the ruggedness of bark or the soft touch of moss, rather than relying on direct imitation.

Water as inspiration

For the upcoming seasons, water emerges as a central theme, with a colour palette ranging from soft lilacs to pearlescent blues. These shades convey a sense of calm and self-care, appealing to clients who want to look and feel good.

(From left to right) Axil SS25, Asai SS24, and Draw Hunting Hue SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Marine detail from Pirola Passamanerie, showcased at Mare di Moda. Credits: Alicia Reyes Sarmiento // FashionUnited

This theme brings to life textures and pearl-like finishes that capture the movement of water under light, materialising in soft fabrics that gently embrace the body.

Nostalgic athleisure

The athleisure trend is now evolving into a hybrid—and somewhat nostalgic—aesthetic that works in both urban and natural settings.

Gymnast Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, ambassador for the house of Dior (LVMH group). Credits: © Nelson Rosier

This new direction introduces pieces that merge urban and sporty styles, incorporating retro-inspired materials like terry cloth and crinoline, reminiscent of the 1970s.

Relaxed, sport-inspired silhouettes are set to become collection essentials, while ribbed fabrics offer a textured bridge between urban sophistication and outdoor appeal.

Acacia SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Design by Vän for Spring/Summer 2025. Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

Crafted connections

In a market filled with endless options, authenticity has become a core value for consumers. Artisanal details such as visible stitching and crochet not only add visual appeal but also deepen the emotional bond with the garment, which is seen as a unique piece crafted with dedication and care.

Dolores Cortés design for Spring/Summer 2025. Credits: Gran Canaria Swim Week.

(From left to right) Acacia SS25 and Oh Polly SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Rather than conventional materials like mesh, the expert suggested opting for less common textures to create a more refined and artisanal style. Each piece, with its unique details and “imperfections”, tells a story, offering consumers an experience of authenticity and exclusivity.