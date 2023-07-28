After a bumper launch, Threads loses half its users

Users and businesses were quick to sign up to Meta’s much-hyped Twitter-esque platform, but in a call to employees CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged half of its 100 million signups may have already left.

Teething issues such as which content is displayed and limited functionalities, have been ardent criticisms of its users. Mr Zuckerberg said the drop-off in numbers was to be expected as new measures for retention and additional features will be launched to both retain and appeal to new customers.

The call, which was heard by Reuters and reported by the BBC, heard Mr Zuckerberg state: "If you have more than 100 million people sign up, ideally it would be awesome if all of them or even half of them stuck around. We're not there yet.”

To date, text-driven platforms have been less embraced by fashion companies in comparison to image-focused social media. However with clear links to Instagram, Threads may have a one-up on Twitter due to the integration of both platforms.