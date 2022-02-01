Afterpay takes NYFW bi-coastal

Afterpay, a "buy now, pay later" payments platform, has released its official February 2022 New York Fashion Week (NYFW): The Shows events calendar, featuring activations in New York City to Los Angeles. This year’s slate of programming features both in-person and virtual activations.

From February 11 through February 16, Afterpay will provide NYFW experiences, including 'see now, buy now' collections with 11 Honoré and Sergio Hudson, and immersive experiences with Rodarte. Over on the West Coast, AfterPay will also host a free consumer experience at Westfield’s Century City in Los Angeles.

Afterpay is excited to continue our partnership with Fashion Week which helps us champion and unlock fashion for our customers across the country," said Nick Molnar, co-founder and Co-CEO of Afterpay, in a statement. "With events in key markets of LA and NYC, Afterpay is connecting great brands with engaged shoppers - democratizing fashion and celebrating the future of retail."