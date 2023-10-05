Ahluwalia unveils collaboration with Glenfiddich

British emerging designer Ahluwalia has unveiled a bomber jacket celebrating the bartending community in collaboration with scotch whisky brand Glenfiddich.

The ‘Glenfiddich Rare Measures by Ahluwalia’ collaboration marks the Scottish distiller brand’s first fashion partnership and features a custom luxury limited-edition satin bomber jacket designed with bartenders in mind.

The gender-neutral jacket designed by Priya Ahluwalia utilises vintage, recycled, and sustainable fabrics and features the label’s iconic wave pattern combined with the original map of the Glenfiddich distillery in Dufftown, Scotland.

The map is printed on both the front and back of the bomber and creates a striking visual image alongside the vibrant mix of orange, brown, navy, and green in varying hues, offset by dark navy Merino lambswool for the sleeves.

Glenfiddich Rare Measures by Ahluwalia Credits: Glenfiddich

Commenting on the collaboration, Priya Ahluwalia, founder and creative director of Ahluwalia, said in a statement: “Being able to immerse myself in the history and character of Glenfiddich whilst up at the distillery was an integral part of the creative process. I wanted to create something that was true to the Ahluwalia world aesthetic, whilst incorporating Glenfiddich’s history, but most importantly, championed its drive to innovate and look forward.

“We’ve used the original distillery map as the base design as the centrepiece of the jacket then combined traditional and contemporary materials to represent the brand’s modern values.”

Only 150 jackets have been created and will be gifted to bartenders across the UK as a token of recognition for their work. In addition, five other jackets will be available for the public through a lottery ballot on the Glenfiddich website.

Glenfiddich Rare Measures by Ahluwalia Credits: Glenfiddich