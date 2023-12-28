AI can detect if a luxury item is fake

Articifical Intelligence (AI) can now detect if your luxury handbag is a counterfeit.

Entrupy, a technology service founded in 2012, uses AI to authenticate luxury goods and sneakers in the resale market. Their tool is employed by hundreds of vintage resellers and claims a 99.1 percent accuracy rate in verifying the authenticity of luxury brands such as Chanel, Burberry and Louis Vuitton.

Available only to resellers of luxury goods, the technology aims to build trust with customers wary of counterfeit products, according to Business Insider. Users take detailed photos of items from various angles using Entrupy's hardware device, and the AI cross-references these images with a database of authentic inventory.

Entrupy's business model builds scalable solutions for verifying products using artificial intelligence, enabling businesses to secure inventory and protect supply chains. The company generates an official certificate for retailers if the product is deemed authentic. While the tool is currently limited to major brands, it gained renewed interest when TikTok partnered with Entrupy to verify products on its e-commerce platform TikTok Shop, wrote Business Insider. The AI-powered authenticator faces competition from other AI hardware devices, such as Meta's smart glasses and Humane.ai's AI pin.