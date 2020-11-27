Air and Grace launches ‘Repurpose’ capsule collection

Air and Grace is doing things differently this Black Friday, instead of offering discounts, the British footwear brand is launching a special edition ‘Repurpose’ capsule collection made from surplus materials, in a bid to minimise waste and champion responsible shopping.

Launching on November 27, the new Air and Grace collection is part of the brand’s “sustainable by design” commitment to minimising waste and has been specially designed, using leftover sample material from sample production that is often a wasted by-product of shoe manufacture.

The brand has worked with their European production team to hand-craft a mini collection that it states “offers the perfect antidote to throwaway fast-fashion” and includes a selection of its trainers and high top trainers.

The collection as with the brand’s permanent collection will retail at full price, ranging from 149 to 179 pounds. However, the limited-edition capsule will see each style limited to just 20 pairs.

Claire Burrows, founder of Air and Grace said in a statement: “Doing things differently is at the forefront of Air and Grace, which is why I wanted to create the new Repurpose capsule collection this Black Friday. It follows our trans-seasonal ethos of style that won’t expire, whilst cutting back on waste by repurposing excess materials that would have otherwise never seen the light of day.

“It’s our way of making the very best quality shoes we can, whilst simultaneously showing care for the product and the environment. As a small independent brand, we’re continually looking for ways in which we can be more responsible as a business and we hope the new collection will encourage customers to buy ‘shoes to love, not to landfill’.”

