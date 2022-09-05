Alaïa collaborates with Superga

Alaïa has collaborated with Italian heritage footwear brand Superga to elevate two of its classic sneakers.

The limited-edition collection sees Alaïa’s creative director Pieter Mulier giving two of Superga’s sneaker styles a high-fashion makeover, embodying both brands’ love of clean lines, ease of fit and unique design.

Mulier has added two Alaïa signatures, the “double-A” stitches and the perforated eyelets to the classic Superga 2790 and the Superga 2750 styles. Both the low-top and platform sneakers are available with off-white canvas or black printed croc leather uppers.

The Alaïa x Superga collaboration is available exclusively in Alaïa stores and on the brand’s website, in a very limited number of pairs. Prices start from 310 to 490 pounds / 460 to 730 US dollars.

Image: Alaïa x Superga