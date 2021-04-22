Aldi launches first-ever own brand loungewear collection

Value supermarket Aldi is launching its own-branded fashion line with prices starting at just 1.49 pounds.

The supermarket’s own branded loungewear embraces the logo-heavy aesthetic of sportswear brands such as Nike and Adidas, with its logo and brand colours emblazoned across every piece.

Dubbed Aldimania, the gender-neutral collection features grey hoodies, pyjama sets, hipsters and socks, available in small to XXL sizes.

courtesy of Aldi

In a press release, Aldi said that the range encourages its fans to be “loud and proud” with the pieces designed to allow them to wear Aldimania from head-to-toe.

To launch the collection, Aldi showcased the pieces on the main billboard in Leicester Square in London, with the tagline ‘Aldi’s Just Done It,’ which surely is a play on Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ slogan.

Aldimania launches online on April 25 and in-stores from April 29. Prices start from 1.49 pounds for the socks, then 4.99 pounds for the pants, 12.99 pounds for the pyjama sets and 14.99 pounds for the hoodie.