Alexander McQueen to show AW22 in New York

Alexander McQueen is heading to New York to present its womenswear autumn/winter 2022 collection in March.

The British brand is continuing to break from the traditional fashion schedule by opting to showcase its AW22 collection off-schedule after the main autumn collections have been presented at the four major fashion weeks on March 15.

No further details, other than the save the date for March, was issued by the fashion house, but if its spring/summer 2022 show in London in October is anything to go by the catwalk will be a spectacular event.

While the Kering-owned brand is based in London, it usually shows during Paris Fashion Week. But since the pandemic, Alexander McQueen has opted to highlight its collections digitally with creative fashion films, and then in October, it erected its own fashion bubble on top of a car park in East London for its SS22 show.

Guests enjoyed the showcase from inside a cloud-like structure designed by the architect Smiljan Radic, surrounded by views of London’s skyline against the late afternoon sun accompanied by an eerie storm soundtrack. The fashion house even had supermodel Naomi Campbell closing the show.

London now passes the baton to New York, and the fashion world waits to see what the fashion house will do next.