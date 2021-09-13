Alexander McQueen to show SS22 in London

Alexander McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton will present her womenswear spring/summer 2022 collection in London this October.

While the Kering-owned brand is based in London, it has previously showcased its new collections during Paris Fashion Week. However, since the pandemic, Alexander McQueen has stepped away from the traditional fashion week schedule.

For spring/summer 2021, it highlighted how it made couture pieces from home alongside a fashion film, and for autumn/winter 2021, the brand held in-store appointments at its Old Bond Street flagship.

The spring/summer 2022 show will take place on October 12, the day before the opening of London’s Frieze Art Fair , which the luxury label has previously sponsored.

The contemporary art fair in London’s Regent’s Park has been attracting luxury brands and retailers as partners in recent years, with Matchesfashion opening a pop-up store in 2019, and both Cos and Moncler have supported creative talent at the event.

McQueen isn’t the first Kering-owned brand to show outside of one of the main fashion weeks. Gucci is heading to Los Angeles in November, and Bottega Veneta held secret showcases in London for spring/summer 2021 and in Berlin for autumn/winter 2021.