Alexander Wang announces a return to the catwalk

Alexander Wang is returning to the catwalk with its first live event since showing in 2019. The New York-based fashion brand announced the news in an Instagram post, inviting users to Fortune City, a muliti-layered event and runway show celebrating Asian-American culture, food and music.

Scheduled for April 19th in Los Angeles, it is the company’s first catwalk show since May 2019. Wang, the company’s founder and chief designer, was accused of predatory behaviour and sexual misconduct in late 2020, and quietly withdrew from public life. Wang acknowledged the accusations and pledged to do better, although publicly not admitting any liabilities.

Last week Rihanna was photographed in one of the brand's crystal shirts from its SS22 collection, a good sign for the company that celebrities are wearing Wang's clothes once again.

Fortune City will be in support of the Los Angeles Chinatown Corporation’s maintenance and preservation of the historic Chinatown Central Plaza.