All the looks from the Mugler H&M collection

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has released all the looks from its upcoming collaboration with French luxury house Mugler, which launches on May 11.

The designer collaboration was first announced in February, confirming that Mugler would follow in the footsteps of Versace, Moschino, Balmain and Giambattista Valli to offer its signature style at a more affordable price point.

This was followed up last month with the first look from the campaign, teasing Mugler classics from unique panel-designed jeans that accentuate curves to sexy barely-there bodysuits and denim tailoring.

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Now H&M has unveiled the entire look-book with the help of a diverse cast, including Jerry Hall, Connie Fleming, Mariacarla Boscono, Ariish Wol, Sora Choi, and Imaan Hammam, as well as several musicians and singers such as Amaarae, Eartheater, and Arca.

The Mugler H&M collection is true to the French fashion house, explains H&M, with each piece “defined by the irrepressible Mugler energy: playful, youthful, body-positive and complimenting each individual's identity”.

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

The collection features womenswear, menswear and accessories, dominated by denim and leather. For womenswear, styles include signature Mugler oversized shoulders with a cinched waist shaping the body, alongside other house codes, such as spiral multi-seen across baggy jeans, nylon and denim bonded thong jeans, and jackets.

Other highlights include leather trench coats and jackets with elongated scarf detailing, statement tailoring, illusion catsuits, leggings, cut-out bodysuits, and dresses with decadent embellishments.

Mugler H&M collaboration celebrates the French label’s signature silhouettes

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

The menswear range features a collective of leather styles, including trousers, blazers, and a trench coat with engraved buttons. While the denim features a sculpted jacket with padding that accentuates the form, alongside tailored pieces designed to be layered with see-through flocked star prints and corseted tank tops.

The collection also offers an array of gender-fluid accessories, including sheer gloves and tights, bags, scarves, and silver and gold body chains to earrings and necklaces in different proportions and shapes, ranging from teardrops to the iconic Mugler star.

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Commenting on the collaboration, Casey Cadwallader, creative director at Mugler, said in a statement: “This collection is a watershed moment for the house of Mugler – a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces that we are beloved for today. The collaboration includes many of our signatures, from catsuits and bodycon dresses to tailoring, denim and beautiful, bold jewellery and accessories.”

In addition, the collaboration also includes limited-edition archive remakes, selected by Cadwallader as a tribute to Thierry Mugler’s greatest hits from the ’80s and ’90s. The styles include a black velvet dress with a shaped waist, and puffed sleeves, a lace corset dress, a skirt suit with piercing details, and an acidic green tailored jacket. There are also accessories with boomerang-shaped earrings and a double brooch connected by a chain.

All archive looks will feature their own special label, featuring Thierry Mugler’s signature embodying the founder’s legacy, added H&M.

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, added: “Casey and the Mugler team have been incredibly generous in offering up so many of the house’s classics and signatures, which shoppers will recognise from the runway and red carpet. The collection encapsulates the H&M ethos of sharing great fashion and democratising design. Every piece is an icon.”

The Mugler H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in selected stores on May 11.

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens

Image: H&M; Mugler H&M look-book shot by Lengua and styled by Haley Wollens