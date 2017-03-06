All you ever wanted to know about Indian ethnic wear

Indian ethnic wear is fascinating but also confusing. For example, do you know the difference between a lehenga choli, a saree and a salwar kameez? Not to mention the different types and trends, i.e. flared lehengas versus sharara cuts or mermaid lehengas. Indian ethnic fashion is by no means settled on one style but is synonymous with a variety of cuts, styles and colour combinations, garnering much hype across the globe. The fashion industry has seen a series of changes and transitions in this segment and fashion squads have witnessed an eclectic mix of Indian and western vibes infused into ethnic fashion.

Whether it is for weddings, parties or other festivities, Indian ethnic wear like anarkali suits, salwar suits and designer lehengas offer brilliant styles and make one's entire personality look just vivid. So, next time you look at Indian fashion on the runway or shop for ethnic wear, the knowledge of the different garments and styles will surely help. Enjoy the following infographic that Like A Diva, a Jaipur-based online platform for Indian designer dresses and ethnic wear, has prepared for FashionUnited.

Photo and infographic source: Like A Diva / likeadiva.com