Allbirds launches collaboration with Shrimps

B Corp footwear brand Allbirds has launched a winter capsule collection with British fashion brand Shrimps.

The three-piece monochromatic capsule aims to celebrate “urban exploration and a curious mindset, blending functionality with a fun aesthetic,” and sees Shimps reimagining Allbirds fan-favourite hiking shoe, the Trail Runner Fluff, by accentuating the sneaker brand’s signature fluffy Merino wool with faux pearl beads.

In a statement, Shrimps’s founder, Hannah Weiland, said she was drawn to the Trail Runner chunky silhouette and the opportunity to layer it with Shrimps’s design codes, stating: "Venturing into the world of footwear with Allbirds has been such an exciting new journey for us. We wanted to bring a signature Shrimps touch to the classic Trail Runner, incorporating our faux pearls, playful textures, and monochromatic tones, all while embracing Allbirds's sustainably engineered design. Comfort was key, and together, we've created a stylish yet durable pair of trainers, ready for exploring."

The capsule also includes two of Shrimps’s bestsellers, the classic Balthasar Coat and the Mini Antonia Bag, to complement the Trail Runner Fluff. Crafted in a jet-black boucle and adorned with faux pearls, the Balthasar Coat features Shrimps’s exaggerated faux fur collar and cuffs, while the Mini Antonia Bag features black geometric beads in grid set clusters made by hand by artisans in India.

The Trail Runner Fluff (145 pounds) is available exclusively in the UK across women’s sizes on allbirds.co.uk and at the Allbirds’s concession at Selfridges. The Balthasar Coat (695 pounds) and Mini Antonia Bag (425 pounds) are available at shrimps.com.

This is the latest collaboration for Shrimps, the British fashion label has launched collections this year with Scottish luxury leather goods brand Strathberry and American womenswear brand Reformation.