Allbirds launches the world’s first polycotton recycled sneaker

US footwear brand Allbirds has unveiled a new collection that “remixes trash into treasure” with the first-ever footwear made from textile-to-textile recycled materials from polycotton waste.

The sneakers have been developed in partnership with Blumaka, a leader in converting recycled foam into world-class footwear products, and Circ, an innovator in textile-to-textile recycling, to give a second life to manufacturing waste by transforming blended textile waste and foam scraps into brand new shoes.

Allbirds Remix Cruiser sneakers Credits: Allbirds

Adrian Nyman, chief design officer at Allbirds, said in a statement: “To us, ‘better things in a better way’ means that we’re not tied to one technology or one method of making–we have a limitless curiosity that inspires us to explore unexpected approaches.

“Remix is the next step in our innovation journey, delivering on sustainable design that enhances both look and feel.”

The Remix styles, the Runner NZ Remix and Cruiser Remix, incorporate Blumaka midsoles, crafted from reclaimed foam scraps from athletic footwear manufacturing that are ground and moulded into a high-performance, recycled foam blend in a process that uses 99 percent less water and emits 65 percent fewer carbon emissions than traditional foam production.

Stuart Jenkins, chief executive of Blumaka, said: “Allbirds is demonstrating that the world doesn’t need more foam - it needs smarter use of existing resources. We don’t recycle trash - we reclaim the most advanced foam ever made and improve upon it.

“Our process produces elite-level products with proven durability and comfort. Allbirds Remix shows that waste foam isn’t a problem - it’s an opportunity. Better for people. Better for the planet.”

Allbirds Remix Runner sneakers Credits: Allbirds

In addition, the Remix styles are also the world’s first-ever footwear to utilise textile-to-textile recycled materials derived from polycotton waste, using Circ’s proprietary hydrothermal recycling process that separates and recovers cotton and polyester fibres from blended garments.

Peter Majeranowski, chief executive of Circ, added: “This collaboration with Allbirds marks a major milestone in proving that textile-to-textile recycling can scale beyond apparel and into high-performance footwear.

“By using Circ Filament Lyocell from recycled textile waste as part of the upper for the Remix, we’re showing that circular materials don’t require compromise, they can look better, feel better, and do better for the planet. This is the future of fashion, and we're proud to help lead the way.”

Allbirds Remix styles are available online and in US and UK stores in full and half-sizes from Women’s 5-11 and Men’s 7-14, with a retail price of 140 US dollars.