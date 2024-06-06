AllSaints expands licensed product ranges

British fashion retailer AllSaints is launching five new licensed product ranges in 2024, as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The licensed product launches include eyewear, kidswear, fragrances, men’s tailoring and underwear, and are being introduced to expand the reach of the AllSaints brands.

Catherine Jobling, chief operating officer of AllSaints, said in a statement: “2024 marks an incredible milestone for AllSaints as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. In recognition of this, we are thrilled to be collaborating with exceptional, gold-standard licence partners across multiple categories.

“These partnerships will get our beautiful clothes and fashion accessories to even more customers across the world and take our brand to new heights. In our anniversary year, we also have exciting plans for even more events, activities and partnerships - all of which I think is a fitting tribute to our three decades of helping customers look and feel good!”

The first is a gender-neutral opticals range in partnership with eyewear specialist Mondottica, launching in specialist retailers this summer. The collection consists of 14 styles in tortoiseshells, coloured acetate and metal finishes, and includes bespoke branded hinges, stylish bevelling and metal detailing.

Each piece in the eyewear collection celebrates AllSaints’ responsible commitment by using Eastman Acetate Renew, a material made from certified sustainable cellulose and recycled plastics, which significantly reduces gas emissions and fossil fuel usage.

AllSaints unveils licensed products with Mondottica, Next, Scent Beauty, Centric Brands, and Jack Victor

In addition, AllSaints has introduced a premium kidswear line with Next called ‘smAllSaints’. The line takes cues from the distinctive AllSaints aesthetic and includes outfits for boys and girls aged 4-13 years. It's available online at Next.co.uk, with a wider global wholesale launching in August.

In September, a new fragrance collection in collaboration with Scent Beauty will launch. The three signature scents, Sunset Riot Intense, Shoreditch Leather and Ravaged Rose, have all been developed to capture AllSaints’ “diverse individuality and self-expression”.

Each scent will be showcased in a bottle that embodies AllSaints’ hardware with a leather sleeve and will be available globally at fragrance speciality stores and premium department stores.

AllSaints is also launching a new men’s tailoring collection with Montreal-based men’s tailoring brand Jack Victor. The collection uses the finest European fabrics to create elevated classic suiting with an AllSaints edge and will be launching exclusively with Nordstrom from September.

The final licensed collaboration will be a collection of men’s underwear created by Centric Brands. The collection incorporates contemporary designs with a strict focus on high quality and comfort. The line will launch in October and be available in AllSaints stores, select department stores and global e-commerce sites.

AllSaints is a global contemporary brand headquartered in East London, with regional studios in Los Angeles, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo. It offers womenswear, menswear, accessories and fragrances. The brand has approximately 240 directly operated stores, concessions and outlets across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia.