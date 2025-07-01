AllSaints unveils F1 collaboration with Atlassian Williams Racing

British premium fashion brand AllSaints has launched a collaboration with Formula 1 (F1) team Atlassian Williams Racing.

The nine-piece limited-edition collection has been designed to combine the worlds of “cutting-edge motorsport and effortlessly cool fashion with an attitude,” explains AllSaints in the press release, drawing inspiration from the energy of race day, race suits from the Williams F1 archive and AllSaints’ distinctive lens of muted tones.

AllSaints x Atlassian Williams Racing edit Credits: AllSaints

Catherine Jobling, chief operations officer at AllSaints, said: “We have brought together two worlds that thrive on edge, performance and identity. The AllSaints aesthetic has always been about rebellion and individuality-pairing that with the determination and dynamism of Atlassian Williams Racing was a natural evolution.

“The collaboration captures the intensity of Formula 1 and translates it into something wearable. Not just merc-but real design. We wanted the pieces to feel like the final lap-charged, focused and impossible to ignore.”

AllSaints x Atlassian Williams Racing edit Credits: AllSaints

The licensing deal is described as a “new chapter” for AllSaints, as it looks to solidify its presence as a global lifestyle brand and push the boundaries of collaboration within the fashion industry.

The AllSaints x Atlassian Williams Racing edit will feature dual-branded black leather jackets, oversized statement graphic T-shirts and hoodies and socks, and will be available online at AllSaints.com, and at UK AllSaints retail locations, as well as at exclusive Williams e-commerce and pop-up shops from July 1.

Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director at Atlassian Williams Racing, added: “F1 is increasingly at the intersection between sport and fashion, and with this AllSaints X Atlassian Williams Racing edit we look forward to showcasing this powerful blend of style, spirit and performance.”

AllSaints x Atlassian Williams Racing edit Credits: AllSaints