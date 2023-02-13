AlphaTauri launches in the US market at NYFW

AlphaTauri, the premium and technical fashion brand from Red Bull, is set to enter the US market for autumn/winter 2023 and celebrated the launch with a presentation during New York Fashion Week.

In a statement, AlphaTauri said that its AW23 collection will be available to US consumers for the first time from July 2023 as the brand expands its sale network and own e-commerce.

The presentation, dubbed “fashion meets F1” showcased a curated selection of AlphaTauri’s AW23 collection, hosted by F1 drivers YukiTsunoda and Nyck De Vries from Scuderia AlphaTauri, alongside the 2023 F1 race car from the team.

Ahmet Mercan, chief executive at AlphaTauri, said: “Entering the US market is another step in our expansion. Our goal is to make AlphaTauri better known and we are convinced that the consistent expansion of our sales network will make an important contribution to this.”

As part of the expansion, AlphaTauri added that it would be extending its sales network in 2023 “inside and outside of Europe,” as well as strengthening its own e-commerce presence. This move follows the launch of its first flagship store outside Austria in London in November last year.

Image: AlphaTauri; AW23 at NYFW

The AW23 collection presentation focused on AlphaTauri’s core offerings including its 3D knitwear manufactured using the 3D knitting machine from Japanese company Shima Seiki and its proprietary Taurobran innovative 3-layer membrane that is waterproof yet breathable used for outerwear, mid-layers and accessories.

It also showcased its outerwear, including its technical ‘Koov’ and ‘Kaav’ parkas that combine more than 12 different innovations and features from ingenious packable systems to Taurobran to perforations on the hood, through which environmental noise can be better heard.