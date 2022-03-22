AlphaTauri named official fashion brand sponsor for Formula 1

AlphaTauri, the premium fashion brand of Red Bull, has signed a multi-year collaboration deal with Formula 1 to become its official premium fashion apparel supplier.

The sponsorship will mean that AlphaTauri will be responsible for dressing the F1 team, including senior staff and F1 presenters, as well as be involved in several fashion partnerships to add “new lifestyle aspects to the pinnacle of motorsports”.

In a statement, Stefano Domenicali, president and chief executive of Formula 1, said: “We are very pleased to announce that AlphaTauri will be the apparel supplier to Formula 1 with their modern and stylish clothing being worn by our staff during the races. Formula 1 is the perfect environment to develop fashion in its unique landscape of sport and entertainment.”

Ahmet Mercan, chief executive at AlphaTauri, added: “Fashion and Formula 1 have formed a fantastic symbiose for decades already. Our partnership is perfect and allows fantastic synergies as we share a common mindset. Innovation is our driving element.”

Alongside its collaboration with F1, AlphaTauri also has a long-term partnership with the F1 racing team Scuderia AlphaTauri, which it has done since 2020.