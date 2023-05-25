AlphaTauri wins innovation award for heatable collection

Red Bull’s premium fashion brand AlphaTauri has won the German Innovation Award 2023 for its heatable capsule collection 2.0 in collaboration with Deutsche Telekom.

The heated smart fashion range, which features heatable zones that can be activated at the push of a button via app or Apple Watch and set to an exact desired temperature, received the ‘Winner in Excellence in Business to Consumer – Fashion’ award.

The German Innovation Award (GIA) from the German Design Council honours products, technologies and services across all sectors that break new ground and offer solutions that stand out due to their added value for users and the environment.

Image: AlphaTauri; heatable capsule collection 2.0

Ahmet Mercan, chief executive of AlphaTauri, said in a statement: "The award of the German Design Council's innovation prize to the Heatable Capsule Collection is very important proof for us that we are on the right track and encourages us to continue working collectively on innovative technologies with the aim of creating new added value for the wearer.”

There have been two capsule heatable collections in 2020 and 2022, with a third expected in the autumn. The line features a unisex commuter jacket, a bomber jacket, waistcoats and a trench coat for men and women, and will add a pea coat for men in the autumn.