Altair and Draper James sign optical eyewear deal

Altair Eyewear, a subsidiary of Marchon Eyewear, has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Reese Witherspoon’s Southern-inspired fashion and lifestyle brand, Draper Hames to design, manufacture and distribute Draper James optical product.

This will mark the brand’s first ever optical collection, with eyewear set to be available to the public beginning in March 2019, following its debut to wholesale accounts at Vision Expo East in New York.

According to a press release from the eyewear manufacturer, the optical styles will “take cues from Draper James’ vibrant, upbeat ready-to-wear and accessories collections, celebrating femininity with a contemporary take on Southern charm”.

“I am thrilled that Draper James is partnering with Altair Eyewear Inc., a leading expert in optical eyewear, to create a new line of glasses,” said Reese Witherspoon, Draper James founder and creative director in a press release. “As a lifestyle brand, I feel it’s important to continue to add new categories that meet the everyday needs of our customers both in style and function."

Marchon’s president and chief executive officer Nicola Zotta added: “We are excited to embark on this venture with Draper James, a unique brand with a fresh point of view. We look forward to partnering with Draper James and Reese Witherspoon on expressive optical eyewear collections that complement the brand’s lifestyle and extend the current assortment into an exciting new category and market.”

The new Draper James optical eyewear line is planned to be distributed globally and sold in optical chains and specialty retailers as well as through independent eye care practices.

Image: courtesy of Marchon/Draper James