Amazon Europe launches luxury resale partnership

British pre-owned designer resale company Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI) has partnered with Amazon Europe’s Luxury Stores to offer a curated selection of pre-owned styles to Amazon customers in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy.

The collaboration introduces pre-owned designer items in women's ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and watches from luxury brands to Amazon customers, with prices starting at 95 euros.

In a statement Amazon said the meticulous pre-screening process implemented by Hardly Ever Worn It ensures the highest quality for each item, providing a trusted platform for customers seeking pre-owned luxury goods. Amazon's expansion into pre-owned goods aligns with its commitment to innovation and engaging a diverse customer base, offering accessible luxury and contributing to a more circular future.

The collaboration marks a new level of visibility for luxury resale, with most luxury brands having dismissed Amazon’s platform as a potential sales channel for full price luxury.

“We’re thrilled to expand our luxury offering with Hardly Ever Worn It this year, to include more of our customers’ favourite brands and styles,” said Ruth Diaz, VP, Amazon Fashion Europe. “We’re always looking to innovate and engage with our diverse customers, and launching pre-owned goods allows us to do just that, whilst also creating an opportunity for us to offer our customers accessible luxury.”

“Hardly Ever Worn It launching on Luxury Stores at Amazon marks a new level of visibility for luxury resale”, said Tatiana Wolter Ferguson, CEO, Hardly Ever Worn It. “Our collaboration with Amazon is a testament to our commitment to making high-end circular fashion accessible to a diverse and wide-reaching audience. By joining one of the world’s most trusted marketplaces, we are able to bring this to fruition, enabling more people to experience the joy of resale.”

Founded in 2012, Hardly Ever Worn It has been a trailblazer in the pre-owned fashion category, starting its journey in the UK and scaling globally, catering to customers in over 40 countries.