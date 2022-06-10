Amazon Fashion launches AR shopping for footwear

Amazon Fashion is tapping into augmented reality (AR) with a new interactive, mobile experience, ‘Virtual Try-On for Shoes,’ which allows customers to visualise how a pair of shoes will look on themselves.

The online retailer said the feature would be available to customers in the US and Canada, using the Amazon shopping app on iOS, to virtually try-on shoes from popular brands including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Saucony, Lacoste, Asics and Superga.

Amazon states that the AR shopping tool will help brands to better showcase their products while also informing customers’ purchasing decisions. The experience is easy to use, with customers simply tapping the new ‘Virtual Try-On’ button below the product image and then pointing the camera on their mobile device at their feet to see how the shoes will look.

The feature will let customers move their feet to see how the shoes look from every angle and use the carousel to easily swap colours of the same style without needing to exit the experience. In addition, shoppers can also snap a photo of their virtual try-on experience by tapping the ‘Share’ icon, which saves the photo to their mobile device to post to social media.

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement: “Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers.

“We’re excited to introduce ‘Virtual Try-On for Shoes,’ so customers can virtually try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”

Melissa Worth, senior vice president of North America at New Balance, added: “Innovation and elevating consumer experiences are at the core of New Balance. We’re excited to showcase our footwear selection in Amazon Fashion’s Virtual Try-On for Shoes as we continue to look for immersive ways to engage our shared customer base.”