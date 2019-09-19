Amazon to hold 'Great Indian Festival'to tap festive shoppers

Amazon’s the‘Great Indian Festival’ will be held from September 29 to October 4. The theme ‘Now budget won’t hold back India’s celebration’, will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMIs on debit and credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, 10 per cent instant bank discount on SBI debit and credit cards, exchange offers, etc.

Amazon.in has also launched special ‘Festive cashback offers’ where customers can now start collecting up to Rs 900 worth of offers by visiting the Great India Festival event page on Amazon.in.The Great Indian Festival was flagged off with the #AmazonFestiveYatra, with three special trucks, which will visit 13 cities covering over 6,000 km throughout the festive season, providing a great opportunity for Amazon customers and sellers to engage, and share insights and opinions.

#AmazonFestiveYatra will bringtogether big brands and unique products from small and medium businesses, startups and handcrafted traditional and unique handicrafts and weaves from artisans, weavers as well as tribal communities from every state and union territory of India.