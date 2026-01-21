American Eagle signs five-year deal with footballer Lamine Yamal

Fashion and lifestyle retailer American Eagle has tapped Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal as its new global ambassador as part of its continued investment in sports culture.

American Eagle has signed a five-year deal with the FC Barcelona footballer, described by the brand as a “historic” move, marking its first multi-year partnership as it looks to invest in sports and global talent.

The deal will kickstart in summer 2026 and span multiple campaigns featuring Yamal and include limited-edition product collaborations.

In a statement, American Eagle said it chose Yamal as he has “global appeal and confidence, on and off the field,” which they add makes him “an ideal partner for American Eagle for years to come”. The signing comes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the US, from June 11 to July 19.

Commenting on the deal, Jennifer Foyle, president and executive creative director of American Eagle and Aerie, said: “American Eagle has positioned itself at the intersection of culture, and for our community, sports are a huge part of their identity.

“Soccer attracts an unrivalled global following, and our multi-year partnership with Lamine Yamal centres American Eagle at the heart of the fandom–highlighting our commitment to him, the sport and our customers.”

Yamal added: “I couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with American Eagle. Off the field, I like to play a lot with fashion trends, and as a leading lifestyle and denim brand, American Eagle has the products to help me bring my energy and style to life.”