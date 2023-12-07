AMI celebrates holiday season with pop-up and ice rink

Luxury fashion brand AMI is celebrating the holiday season with an exclusive pop-up store and ice rink at Palais-Royal in Paris.

From December 16 to 31, La Patinoire AMI (ice-rink) will be located in the historical Cour d’Honneur of Palais-Royal. It will be free of charge with visitors asked to register via the brand’s website.

The design of the ice rink has been inspired by the aesthetics of the AMI holiday season capsule collection and includes mirror-like chrome barriers and a black Ami De Cœur at the centre, alongside parallel light garlands throughout the space to “add a Parisian twist”.

AMI adds that the 22-metre-long ice rink is eco-friendly, made of synthetic self-lubricated tiles and does not require the use of water or ice.

La Patinoire AMI Credits: AMI

In addition, the Parisian fashion brand is installing a chalet on the side of the ice rink to house the first AMI Café in Paris and a Christmas tree.

AMI is also opening a pop-up store in the French capital until December 31, opposite the ice rink on Rue de Valois. The pop-up showcases the brand’s holiday season capsule collection for men and women, as well as a selection of unisex pieces, including accessories, bags and small leather goods.

La Patinoire AMI Credits: AMI