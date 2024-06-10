Ami launches first sunglasses range, 75001

French fashion label AMI Paris has introduced a new category to its brand – a debut range of sunglasses dubbed 75001. The eyewear line pays homage to the brand's post code of Paris’ first arrondissement where AMI's headquarters is based.

The 75001 sunglasses range encapsulates AMI's signature effortless Parisian chic through their modern yet timeless design aesthetic. The sleek, extra-flat curves fused with subtly beveled machining create a sophisticated contrast and interplay of light. The shades seamlessly blend into the brand's quintessential wardrobe essentials.

Crafted from Mazzucchelli acetate, the 75001 sunglasses are available in a curated palette of colours handpicked from AMI's ready-to-wear, including classic black, shell, cream, and the label's signature cashmere blue hue. Mazzucchelli acetate is a high-quality material made from cellulose acetate, a type of bioplastic derived from natural cotton and wood fibers. Produced by Mazzucchelli 1849, an Italian company with a long history in the industry, this acetate is renowned for its durability, flexibility, and wide range of vibrant colours and patterns. It is commonly used in the manufacture of eyewear frames, fashion accessories, and various other design applications, prized for its aesthetic appeal and superior performance characteristics.

The launch of the 75001 eyewear collection reinforces AMI's deep-rooted connection to its Parisian origins. Founded in 2011 by Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI, which translates to 'friend' in French, has carved a niche redefining pragmatic, contemporary wardrobes for men and women through a distinctive lens of "friendly luxury." The label captures an inimitable form of Parisian elegance, sophistication, and simplicity.

AMI's debut 75001 sunglasses will be available for purchase through the brand's global network of boutiques, online flagship amiparis.com, and at select retailer partners worldwide.

Eyewear is a lucrative category for many designers, and AMI's launch comes at a time when the European sunglasses market is projected to reach 7.46 billion dollars in 2024, according to Statista.