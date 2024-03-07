AMI to host repeat show in Suzhou, China, after Paris Fashion Week

French fashion house Ami is set to host a repeat show on April 10th in Suzhou, China, following its Fall Winter 24 collections unveiling in Paris. The event coincides with the brand’s latest boutique opening in Suzhou.

Ami founder Alexandre Mattiussi said in a statement: “Ever since our beginnings, China has played a pivotal part in the history and success of Ami. In 2019, AMI hosted its first show abroad in this country, in Shanghai. Through the years, I have always been welcomed with great warmth, and Ami has received unwavering support and an amazing response. Chinese people are very style-savvy, they have a genuine passion for fashion. It was only natural for us to host a repeat show in China, and it is a great joy to share this moment with all our friends, in Suzhou.”

Taking place at Suzhou's Xiangmen Ancient Wall, a city known as the "Chinese Venice" with a rich cultural and artistic heritage, the show will feature key pieces from Ami’s Fall 2024 collection. The collection finds inspiration in the elegance of nighttime Paris, portraying Ami’s wardrobe with depth in patterns, textures, movements, and shapes.

The repeat show in Suzhou serves as an opportunity for Ami to connect with its Chinese audience, bringing them closer to the brand’s culture and activities. Additionally, Ami's new retail store in Suzhou, located in the Gusu District, reflects the city's renowned fan artisanship, incorporating an architectural design resembling a traditional fan. This store, covering 322 square meters, will house the brand’s menswear, womenswear, and accessories, adding to AMI's existing 18 stores across 11 cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu.