Amiri launches exclusive collection and installation at Browns

Luxury London-based boutique Browns has collaborated with Los Angeles brand Amiri on an exclusive capsule collection and immersive takeover at the entrance of its Brook Street store.

The collaboration celebrates music and fashion and includes an exclusive 21-piece capsule collection featuring unisex ready-to-wear pieces and one pair of sneakers, which incorporates Amiri’s signature aesthetic by subverted classics with unexpected design details.

Highlights include a cropped varsity jacket, deconstructed shirts, pleated track pants, graphic silk shirts, and logo T-shirts and hoodies. Prices range from 350 pounds to 2,900 pounds.

Mike Amiri, founder and creative director at Amiri, said in a statement: “Browns has an incredible reputation for housing the most innovative and prestigious brands in the world. We really admire the store’s commitment to this ethos and unique way of presenting its collections. These values resonate with our own, and there was a shared vision that came together very easily and organically.”

Amiri for Browns installation Credits: Browns

The Focus Room of Browns Brook Street has also been taken over by Amiri with hues of green and wooden panelling in a nod to a vinyl store with vinyl crates and neon signage. Alongside the collection, Browns and Amiri have teamed up with Soho institution Phonica Records, providing an expertly curated selection of vinyl for customers to browse and purchase.

Commenting on the project, Thom Scherdel, senior menswear buying manager at Browns, added: “We have been working with Amiri since its inception and have loved watching the brand thrive to become a luxury power player standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the biggest names in fashion both commercially and culturally.

“The AW23 show had so much identity and we wanted to harness the momentum and look at ways we could build on it and create an exclusive capsule that would be even more relevant for the Browns customer.”

Amiri for Browns capsule collection Credits: Browns

Amiri for Browns capsule collection Credits: Browns