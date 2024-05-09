Amour Vert announces rebrand and relocation of headquarters

American premium womenswear brand Amour Vert has unveiled a new vibrant rebrand as part of its ongoing expansion plans, as well as the announcement that it is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to the heart of the Los Angeles fashion district.

Amour Vert, which positions itself as a sustainably focused womenswear brand offering a reimagination of “French chic and California cool” with eco-friendly materials, said the rebrand is central to expanding its retail presence, elevating its omnichannel experience, and relocating its headquarters to Southern California.

Dominique Mikolajczak, chief executive officer of Amour Vert, said in a statement: “Our rebrand marks a central milestone for Amour Vert, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to ethical fashion, premium quality, and sustainability.

“With our expanded presence, new headquarters, and refreshed identity, and design direction we look forward to engaging with and delighting our customers in new ways and continuing to lead the charge in delivering stylish, eco-conscious alternatives to the fashion industry.”

Amour Vert rebranding campaign Credits: Amour Vert

Amour Vert partners with Malherbe Paris on rebrand

The rebrand, featuring a new logo and brand identity, aims to modernise the brand’s classic style with a core focus on environmental responsibility by emphasising its small batch production, use of low-impact materials, partnering with responsible suppliers and resale marketplace to extend the lifecycle of its clothing.

Amour Vert has worked in partnership with global design agency Malherbe Paris on the new feminine rebrand that features a new logo crafted to highlight the brand’s evolution by blending past and present while embodying classic style and innovation.

The brand’s omnichannel experience has also been elevated to offer a seamless experience for customers across all platforms to maintain its position in the premium lifestyle market.

Amour Vert rebranding campaign Credits: Amour Vert

The rebrand also extends to Amour Vert’s retail presence with the new store design mirroring the website aesthetic by mixing the brand’s French sophistication and Californian vibrancy to create spaces that feature simple, curved, feminine lines and a colour palette of natural shades and greens inspired by the surrounding California landscape.

Hubert de Malherbe, chief executive and founder of Malherbe, added: “We are living in a fast-paced world, where it is a great challenge for brands to stay loyal to their core values while trying to grow, become an industry leader, create disruption, and respect the environment. Maintaining innovation, quality, style and comfort was the most important thread for us to follow in this partnership with Amour Vert.

“We have imagined the new rebranding to cohabite with the new store design as well as the brand’s 360-degree online expression - seamless, sharp, modern - both digitally and physically.”

Amour Vert relocating HQ from San Francisco to Los Angeles

As part of the brand’s transformation and expansion, Amour Vert is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Los Angeles this June to enhance its connection with talent, access resources such as showrooms and events, and “immerse itself in the vibrant fashion scene of the region”.

Amour Vert has secured a space in The New Mart, a historic building housing contemporary clothing showrooms and the twice-yearly Designers and Agents trade show. Other brands with showrooms at The New Mart include Barbour, Lacoste, Ugg, Hudson Jeans, and Steve Madden.