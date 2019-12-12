And launches its first maternity wear line

Anita Dongre’s brand And has launched maternity clothing. The line has a diverse array of casual staples, occasion appropriate pieces, and work wear designed for expecting mothers-- loosely tailored pieces to accommodate expectant mothers’ changing sizes and with embroidered floral motifs, tassel details, and waist ties. The maiden collection has a color palette of shades of white, blue, yellow, olive, wine, and black.

And was launched by designer Anita Dongre in 1999 as a high street women’s wear label and has exclusive outlets across India’s metros including Goa, Mohali, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The three brands from this group are And, Global Desi and Anita Dongre. A showcase of exquisite Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship in a contemporary language is prevalent in all of Anita Dongre’s designs. Dongre is inspired by Rajasthan and India’s rich craft tradition, and has fashioned handcrafted bridal gotapatti lehengas and handwoven heritage Benarasi creations that are coveted by brides all over. Besides Dongre’s bespoke bridal, couture, prêt and menswear lines, she also works with handcrafted gold jewelry.

The maternity and baby care products segment in India is undergoing a phase of transformation. The industry is driven by increasing demand by upwardly mobile millennial parents who are keen to use the latest child care equipment in the market.