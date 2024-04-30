ANDAM unveils jury for 35th edition celebrating fashion innovation

Guillaume Houzé, President of ANDAM, along with Nathalie Dufour, its Founder and Managing Director, have teamed up with Anthony Vaccarello, Creative Director of Saint Laurent and President of the jury, to assemble a lineup of fashion luminaries for the 35th edition of ANDAM.

The 2024 ANDAM jury, comprising key historical supporters like the French Ministry of Culture and DÉFI, as well as private sponsors and fashion professionals, features 13 international personalities. Their diverse expertise and entrepreneurial acumen promise to enrich the selection process for ANDAM Fashion Awards finalists and winners, providing invaluable support for their companies' development in France and globally.

Among the guest members of the jury are well-known industry leaders including Emmanuelle Alt, Carla Bruni, Béatrice Dalle, and Virginie Despentes. Joining them are Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gaspar Noé, Rossy de Palma, and Rosé. In a statement ANDAM said the inclusion of industry stalwarts like Anja Rubik, Niels Schneider, Augustin Trapenard, and Alek Wek underscore the prize’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and fostering innovation in the fashion world.

The nominees selected by the jury will be officially announced to the press in May, following the initial selection process, the Expert Committee is scheduled to convene in Paris on May 2. During this gathering, the committee will carefully evaluate the submissions to determine the finalists and ultimately select the winner of the prestigious Fashion Innovation Prize 2024.

Moving forward, the finalists will collaborate closely with the ANDAM team to refine their projects, which will be presented to the jury for final assessment on June 3, 2024. In preparation for this stage, the finalists are tasked with enhancing their project portfolios by developing comprehensive business plans. These plans should outline strategic growth perspectives both in Paris and on a global scale, showcasing how the brand stands to benefit from ANDAM's financial support and exclusive mentoring opportunities.