Andie launches swimwear collection with Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore has teamed up with Andie to launch her first-ever swimwear collection, featuring vintage-inspired swimsuits designed “with every woman in mind”.

The 10-piece Demi Moore x Andie collection draws inspiration from the actress’s collection of vintage clothing, which have been reworked into vintage-inspired one-pieces and bikini styles utilising high-end fabrics sourced directly from Italy and France.

All the pieces have been designed to offer affordable, well-fitted and comfortable swimwear for women of all ages in sizes ranging from US 0 to 26. Highlights include the ‘Monaco’ two-piece featuring a V-front bikini top and matching flirty ruffle-lined bottoms, and the refined, sleek ‘Tropez’ one-piece.

Image: Demi Moore x Andie by Drew Escriva

Moore is an early investor in Andie and last year starred in the brand’s ‘Together’ campaign with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis to celebrate the swimwear label’s themes of comfort, fit and style.

Commenting on the collaboration, Moore said in a statement: “After partnering for last year’s Together campaign, I was excited to collaborate with the brand again. This time, we united to design an entirely new swimwear collection together.

“Andie swimsuits have become staples in my wardrobe. Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience.”

Image: Demi Moore x Andie by Drew Escriva

This marks the first drop from Moore, with a second drop launching on July 15. Prices range from 75-155 US dollars and will be available online at AndieSwim.com and the brand’s pop-up stores in Sag Harbor, New York, and Berkeley, California.

Michelle Copelman, vice president of brand and design at Andie, added: “Demi Moore has captivated millions throughout her paramount career. With undeniable style and an impressive eye for detail, we felt she was the perfect match for Andie.

“Demi was a part of every step of the design process, from sketches and silhouettes to fabric selection and finalising the finishing touches. We are so excited to partner with such an influential fashion icon on this very special collection and can’t wait to share it with women everywhere.”

In December 2021, Andie raised an 18.5 million US dollars Series B funding round led by Marcy Venture Partners.

Image: Demi Moore x Andie by Drew Escriva